Latest NewsTechnology

The new variant of iPhone X “Made in India” coming this July

Apr 12, 2019, 01:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

In the last year, there were reports that Apple will start building the higher-end models of its iPhone from India. According to the current reports the new iPhone is manufactured from India with Foxconn undertaking the assembling process of this highly coveted smartphone.

There were reports that the Foxconn has started the commercial production of the iPhone X from July in a 160- acre factory at change.

“Foxconn will begin with the iPhone X (range) from the Chennai plant. The plans are to step up production capacity and diversify to even higher models going forward.” said the officials tweeting from their account.

The iPhone X was introduced in 2017 and apart from it being the 10th-anniversary handset from Apple. It is the first phone raised by the company with a Face ID in it. The company has also claimed that this feature would be providing more security when compared to the other smartphones

Since then, Apple has also introduced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR which is also a part of the iPhone X line-up and the three newer models feature similar design philosophies as the iPhone X.

Tags

Related Articles

india-deploys-more-troops-in-arunachal-as-a-reply-to-china

India deploys more troops in Arunachal as a reply to China

Mar 31, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

Two Afghanistan Taliban Commanders Killed in US-Led Airstrike

Sep 1, 2018, 06:31 pm IST

Bollywood celebrities who rocked at Lions Gold Awards 2019 red carpet

Jan 18, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Army

J&K : 2 Policemen killed,several injured in terror attack

Jun 12, 2018, 06:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close