(VIDEO)Suresh Gopi Gives a Wonderful Gift to this Lady During his Campaign, here is Why

Apr 12, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Suresh Gopi has been quite active with his election campaign at Thrissur and is already noted for his different style and mode of campaign. A video has now gone viral where the actor-turned-politician has returned to give a gift to a lady who vociferated slogans for Suresh Gopi during his campaign.

Suresh was travelling to Keezhathani from Iringalakuda. Amidst the people who were at either sides to see their favourite star, Suresh Gopi noted a loud female voice who has been chanting slogans in his favour. Suresh soon asked to stop the bike, got off it and returned to the lady to gift her a nel kathir(an ear of rice), something that Suresh himself had got as a gift. It was Sangeetha Praveen who had got the gift from the actor.

Check out the video:

