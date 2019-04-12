Latest NewsIndia

“We are ready for an alliance with AAP in Delhi,” says Congress’s Delhi in-charge PC Chacko

Apr 12, 2019, 05:06 pm IST
The Congress has officially made it clear that they are ready for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party only if they do not insist for the seats in Haryana and Punjab.

The decision was made public by the Congress Delhi in charge PC Chacko during a press conference in party headquarters. Chacko said the understanding with AAP was that it would contest on four seats while Congress would contest on three on the basis of vote share of the two parties.

He again added that the AAP had changed their demands as its leader Sanjay Singh insisted on having a tie-up in Haryana and Punjab as well.

He also revealed that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked him for a negotiation with the AAP to prevent the loss of anti-BJP votes.

