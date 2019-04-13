famous British comedian Ian Cognito died after falling ill on stage during a gig at a U.K. comedy club. The veteran comedian died on stage while the audience looked on, thinking it was “part of the act.”

Cognito was performing a set Thursday night at the Lone Wolf Comedy Club at The Atic bar in Bicester when he suddenly became ill on stage. Show organizer Andrew Bird told the British media that when Cognito sat down and fell silent, “everyone in the crowd, me included, thought he was joking.”

We're all very sad to hear of the passing of the legendary Ian Cognito. He was original, always hilarious, sometimes offensive and the true definition of 'one of a kind'. R.I.P Cogs x pic.twitter.com/Gz1SYA1yRj — Glee Club Oxford (@GleeClubOxford) April 12, 2019

Cognito, whose real name was Paul Barbieri, never achieved wide fame but was highly respected among fellow comedians.