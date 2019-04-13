Latest NewsInternational

British stand-up comedian Ian Cognito has died on stage

Apr 13, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
famous British comedian Ian Cognito died after falling ill on stage during a gig at a U.K. comedy club. The veteran comedian died on stage while the audience looked on, thinking it was “part of the act.”

Cognito was performing a set Thursday night at the Lone Wolf Comedy Club at The Atic bar in Bicester when he suddenly became ill on stage. Show organizer Andrew Bird told the British media that when Cognito sat down and fell silent, “everyone in the crowd, me included, thought he was joking.”

Cognito, whose real name was Paul Barbieri, never achieved wide fame but was highly respected among fellow comedians.

