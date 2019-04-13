Latest NewsIndia

DCC secretary and hundreds Of Congress activists joined BJP

Apr 13, 2019, 09:52 pm IST
In giving a major setback to the Congress party, hundreds of its party workers joined BJP.  Around 500 members of  Congress has quit the party to join BJP in Silchar, Assam.

Sahin Laskar, the District Congress’ Organising Secretary along with his fellow party men mainly belonging to the minority community have joined the BJP. BJP State President Ranjit Dass welcomed them into the party.

In Sonai Constituency too, several Congress members joined BJP. Under the aegis of Kajidoh Gaon Panchayat’s Congress leader Rusina Begum, around five hundred members leave the party. MLA Aminul Haque Laskar welcomed the members to the saffron party.

