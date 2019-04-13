“Even today, we are ready for an alliance with the AAP” Says Congress

The Congress on Friday had announced that it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi alone. PC Chacko, who is the Party in-charge for Delhi blamed the Aam Aadmi Party’s leadership for the failure of not having an alliance against the BJP in the national capital.

“If Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ready for an alliance in Delhi, we are ready even today. AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different. We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with Congress, we are ready even today” said P.C Chacko during a press conference.

Chacko also added that Congress party will join hands with any party committed to the cause of defeating BJP.

“We (Congress and AAP) are fighting face to face in Delhi, we fought municipality, assembly, and parliamentary elections, so naturally we both have political bitterness between us but we both understand that the political necessity is that we should come together and defeat BJP in Delhi,” said Chacko.