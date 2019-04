A senior Muslim leader and the National President of Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Suaib Qasmi will campaign for BJP. The leader of Muslim clerics has openly announced his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind has a membership of more than 16,000 Muslim clerics.

He in a press conference said that there is no harm in trying BJP once. Muslims too are craving for development and Modi is the right person for this job, he said.