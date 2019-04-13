This is why Sourav Ganguly described Shikhar Dhawan as one of the best opening batsmen in the world

Sourav Gangualy who is currently working as the advisor of the Delhi Capitals has now tagged Shikkar Dhawan as one among the best opening batsmen in the world.

Dhawan was able to score a 97 runs our of 63 deliveries which resulted in a seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on the IPL match conducted on Friday.

Probably he’s one of the best opening batsmen in the world. We were desperate for Shikhar Dhawan when we heard that he’s going to leave SRH. Good, that he is coming off said Ganguly after the post-match conference.

He also asserted that it is good seeing the young batsman is scoring good runs in the tournament where it is entering into the second phase.

The former left-handed batsman informed the media about the World Cup match as a different entity and follows a different format. He said the team are getting enrolled for the match and the nation could expect the best warriors for winning the world cup.