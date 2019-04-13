Latest NewsIndia

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Takes a jibe at Congress’ Promise of Surgical Strike at poverty

Apr 13, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday took a dig at the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi’s promise of taking a “surgical strike” on poverty. The Union Minister said that he has been listening to this same promise from the Gandhi family since he (Goyal) was seven years old.

“I was only seven years old when his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had said the same thing. I was 20 years old when his father (Rajiv Gandhi) said — I send one rupee and only 15 paise reach the poor people. I was 40 years old in 2004 when his mother (Sonia Gandhi) and he himself said Congress Kaa Haath Garibon Ke Saath.’ Now I am 54 years old and I am still hearing the same thing which I heard when I was 7 years old. Rahul should answer why his family allowed poverty to stay for 30 years,” Goyal said

