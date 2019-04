Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, says if she gets a good opportunity she would like to enter into Hollywood. Alia Bhatt told a news agency that “I do hope to go there (Hollywood) someday and soon. That is like entering a whole new industry and that is not easy at all. I will have to do it with some more time on my hand.”

The Bollywood actress will soon make her debut in the sSouth-Indian film industry through Telugu cinema. She has signed SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”.