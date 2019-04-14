Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Bollywood Actor Dharmendra Campaigns for BJP MP Hema Malini

Apr 14, 2019, 01:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress and BJP’s Mathura MP Hema Malini was happy to have her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, campaign on her behalf for a day in her constituency.

“Today is also a special day for me! Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf. The public is waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of him,” Hema tweeted on Sunday along with a photograph in which the couple is all smiles.

“A photo taken in my house in Mathura just now before we leave for campaigning.”

The actress’ campaign has been inspiring jokes and memes galore on social media.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Congress Conclave

A heart touching moment at the Congress Conclave yesterday

Mar 18, 2018, 09:26 am IST

Kerala Floods: Here’s the detailed list of all helpline numbers

Aug 16, 2018, 10:50 pm IST

Raid in terrorist residence, questionable documents found

Oct 26, 2017, 02:52 pm IST

Person in BMW car masturbate in front of Movie Actress: Celebrity husband filed a complaint

Feb 19, 2018, 09:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close