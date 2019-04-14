Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Several Congress leaders join BJP

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national vice president and former Bihar minister Mahachandra Prasad Singh, ex-state Congress general secretary Binod Sharma and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwahas nephew Vijay Singh Kushwaha Saturday joined BJP in the presence of senior party leaders.

They took membership of BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Suhsil Kumar Modi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, state party vice president Devesh Kumar and others.

Both Bhupendra Yadav and Sushil Kumar Modi welcomed them into the party fold and said BJP would be strengthened with their induction especially at a time when Lok Sabha elections are underway.

Sushil Modi asserted that “Modi wave” in 2019 elections is much more stronger than what it was in 2014 and claimed that sab aaklan dhare rah jayenge” (all calculations may not have any meaning).

Modi said that the kind of importance party has attached to Singhs joining is evident from the fact that BJPs general secretary Bhupendra Yadav reached Patna by chartered flight for the special occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahachandra Prasad Singh, who had been an MLC for several terms, said that former CM and HAM(S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi has ditched him by not giving ticket from Maharajganj from where he was planning to contest.