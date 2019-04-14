Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : TRS leader arrested for clicking picture in EVM strongroom

Apr 14, 2019, 01:48 pm IST
A TRS leader was arrested for allegedly entering into a strong room unauthorisedly and clicking a picture on Saturday.

The accused is a local TRS leader and husband of Keesara Sarpanch Madhuri.

‘The accused entered the strong room while the EVMs used in the polls were being kept and the room sealed in Bogram area. The accused was attending as the poll agent of TRS Lok Sabha candidate from Malkajgiri constituency,’ said Circle Inspector Narender Goud.

A case has been registered against the accused and he would be sent to judicial remand, added Gouda.

