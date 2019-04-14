Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 :Union Minister Birender Singh set to resign as MP

Apr 14, 2019, 02:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, a senior BJP leader from Haryana, offered to resign from the cabinet and from Rajya Sabha on Sunday, 14 April.

The announcement, made by the minister during a press conference at his official residence in New Delhi, followed selection of his son Brijendra Singh’s name as the BJP candidate from Hisar in Haryana.

The senior leader said he has informed the BJP president Amit Shah about his resignation offer, with which he wants to send across a message of anti-dynastic politics as his son has got the Lok Sabha ticket.

In 2016, he was shifted to Steel Ministry from the Ministry of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Singh had joined BJP in 2014 after his over four-decade-old association with the Congress party.

Tags

Related Articles

DEEPA

Plagiarism Row: SFI State Leadership Against Deepa Nishanth

Dec 5, 2018, 12:32 pm IST

Survey: multiple earthquakes strikes southeastern Iran

Dec 1, 2017, 10:24 am IST

“My resolution is to ensure India reaches top three economies of the world by 2030” says Modi

Apr 9, 2019, 07:53 pm IST
Modi

This is what Rajnath Singh says about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security

Jun 8, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close