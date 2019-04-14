Samsung Galaxy A80: price, specifications

The smartphone giant, headquartered at South Korea, Samsung has unveiled its latest A80 model, the flagship of its A-series mid-range mobile phones.

The A80 features a 48-megapixel primary camera. It also sports a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and comes with Dolby Atmos audio integration. The Android Pie-based phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The price of Samsung Galaxy A80 has been set at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 50,500). The Samsung Galaxy A80 will go on sale from May 29 in markets across Asia, Australia, China, Europe, Russia and the Middle East. The price of Samsung Galaxy A80 in India is expected to be along the same lines as Europe pricing. However, an India release date has not been specified.

Samsung is expected to launch in India the A70 model—which has already been globally unveiled soon—later this month, followed by the A80.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED ‘New Infinity Display’ with a 20:9 aspect ratio and no notch

Camera: Rotating camera with a triple camera setup. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a secondary 8-megapixel camera with an ultra wide-angle lens (123-degrees), an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 3D depth camera on board

OS: Android 9.0 Pie with the Samsung One UI on top

Chipset: Snapdragon 730G SoC, an octa-core processor with two cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six cores clocked at 1.7GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM; 128GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card

Battery: 3,700mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging support

Colours: Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colour variants, with the first two having pearlescent effects