SHOCKING! Documents Reveal ISIS Planning Deadly Attack in these Places

The Islamic State terror group is planning to launch deadly attacks across Europe a similar to the one carried out on a concert hall in Paris in which 130 people were killed four years ago, a leading British newspaper has reported.

ISIS was defeated in its final stronghold last month, but as the West was quick to claim victory the documents give insight into sinister plans including to recreate the Paris 2015 attacks.

Documents seen by The Sunday Times outline how the terror group still runs a sophisticated international network, moving fighters across borders and funding their operations from computer hacking to assassinations.

“The operations in Europe are only a fraction of the plans outlined in the documents, which were found on a hard drive dropped by members of an ISIS cell in a firefight near the militants’ final stronghold in Syria earlier this year,” it noted.