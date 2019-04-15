“Bad diets kill more people each year than tobacco consumption” confirms Lancet study

The new study has revealed that the Eleven million deaths which occur globally each year are caused by bad dietary practices, according to a new study. The study has also revealed that this is more than the number of deaths which occur due to smoking tobacco.

The study was published in the Lancet medical Journal was done in the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation ( IHME) based in Seattle, Washington. It was done as part of the Global Burden of Disease research.

The study has asserted that it is not the presence of junk food in the diet but rather the absence of healthier and nutritious food choices in the diet. The team has found that one in five deaths could be prevented by changing dietary habits

The cause behind the increase in diseases such as cancer, heart disease, strokes, and even type 2 diabetes. Eating far too few fruits and vegetables and including too much sodium in the diet accounted for half of all deaths measured in the study.

“Generally in real life, people do the substitution. When they increase the consumption of something, they decrease the consumption of other things,” said Dr Ashkan, the author of the study.