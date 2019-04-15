Health & FitnessNEWSLife Style

“Bad diets kill more people each year than tobacco consumption” confirms Lancet study

Apr 15, 2019, 02:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The new study has revealed that the Eleven million deaths which occur globally each year are caused by bad dietary practices, according to a new study. The study has also revealed that this is more than the number of deaths which occur due to smoking tobacco.

The study was published in the Lancet medical Journal was done in the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation ( IHME) based in Seattle, Washington. It was done as part of the Global Burden of Disease research.

The study has asserted that it is not the presence of junk food in the diet but rather the absence of healthier and nutritious food choices in the diet. The team has found that one in five deaths could be prevented by changing dietary habits

The cause behind the increase in diseases such as cancer, heart disease, strokes, and even type 2 diabetes. Eating far too few fruits and vegetables and including too much sodium in the diet accounted for half of all deaths measured in the study.

“Generally in real life, people do the substitution. When they increase the consumption of something, they decrease the consumption of other things,” said Dr Ashkan, the author of the study.

Tags

Related Articles

Time to move on, footprints to identify offenders in Dubai

Nov 3, 2017, 12:01 pm IST

Pakistan will become another North Korea if it doesn’t stop nuclear blackmail : US

Jan 5, 2018, 08:07 pm IST
palmistry

‘H’ on the palm of your hand, this is what it means

Jul 14, 2017, 10:12 am IST

India needs a Uniform civil code or not? Law Commission to decide soon

Jan 5, 2018, 05:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close