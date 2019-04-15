Latest NewsIndia

BJP leader shot dead outside party office

Apr 15, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Less than a minute

A local BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified men outside the party’s office in Orissa late on Sunday night, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the eastern state for an election rally.

This is the second instance of poll violence in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019 in less than three weeks. An Independent candidate, about to join the ruling BJD, was hacked to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar district by unknown men on March 26.

Police said the murder of the BJP’s Khurda mandal president Manguli Jena was linked to him edging out a fellow villager and a BJD leader over the leasing of a village pond recently. The Biju Janata Dal leader was sore with losing his income from the pond after Jena took over, they said.

Tags

Related Articles

How-to-get-rid-of-Pimples

Lemon Juice and Honey Mix treatment for Pimple

Feb 6, 2019, 06:59 am IST
TVM

India will be one of the three countries to witness maximum urban growth : UN Report

May 17, 2018, 06:44 am IST

“Why I am a Hindu” portrayed fundamentalism says Kummanam Rajasekaran.

Mar 22, 2019, 06:18 pm IST
Tower

Girl climbs mobile tower after lover denies to accept marriage – Watch Video

Jul 14, 2018, 07:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close