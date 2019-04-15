BJP leader shot dead outside party office

A local BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified men outside the party’s office in Orissa late on Sunday night, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the eastern state for an election rally.

This is the second instance of poll violence in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019 in less than three weeks. An Independent candidate, about to join the ruling BJD, was hacked to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar district by unknown men on March 26.

Police said the murder of the BJP’s Khurda mandal president Manguli Jena was linked to him edging out a fellow villager and a BJD leader over the leasing of a village pond recently. The Biju Janata Dal leader was sore with losing his income from the pond after Jena took over, they said.