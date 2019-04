Congress MP and candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor got injured during a Thulabharam offering in the city.

Tharoor sustained injuries on head and legs after the weighing balance came falling down at Gandhari Amman Kovil in Thampanoor

Shashi Tharoor offers prayers at Gandhari Amman Kovil in Thampanoor.

Shashi Tharoor during a Thulabharam offering at Gandhari Amman Kovil in Thampanoor.