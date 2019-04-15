Ex-student killed inside University hostel campus

Allahabad University, known as Oxford in the east, once again witnessed the ‘game of bloods’ inside its campus. In the wee hours on Monday, a former student of the central university was shot dead allegedly by another student after an argument turned ugly. The victim, Rohit Shukla, was a former student of the the univeristy and was living in the hostel for the last one year to persue his LLB.

According to the police, the accused student, identified as Adarsh Tripathi, had given a complaint to the university authorities, accusing Rohit of threatening him. The police suspect that the two indulged in an argument over the same issue and Rohit was killed in the firing.

The victim had reached the PCB hostel of the Allahabad University late on Sunday night and in the wee hours on Monday around 3 am, Rohit was shot at and soon succummbed to the injuries. Accused Tripathi was said to be accompanied by two other assosiates.

The police said that they have registered a case of murder and constituted two teams to nab the accused students. However, it was not yet clear whether the two assosiates of Tripathi were university students.