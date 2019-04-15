German prosecutors to file criminal charges against ex-Volkswagen CEO

The prosecutors in the German City of Braunschweig has now decided to charge criminal case against the former CEO of the Volkswagen c, Martin Winterkorn in connection with the manipulation of diesel emissions testing.

Four other executives are also being charged along with him according to the sources.

VW has had to recall hundreds of thousands of cars around the world since it admitted in Sept. 2015 to installing illegal software in diesel engines to cheat strict U.S. anti-pollution tests.