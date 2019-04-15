India successfully test fires Sub-sonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’

India on Monday sucessfully test fired sub-sonic land attack cruise missile Nirbhay from a test range Odisha. The Nirbhay is a land attack cruise missile armed which can be armed with a 300-kilogram warhead and is capable of reaching speeds of 0.6-0.7 Mach. The range of this missile which has the capability to strike deep into the enemy’s territory is around 1,000 kms.

The successful testing of Nirbhay would significantly bolster India’s striking capabilities as the missile has terrain hugging capability to avoid radar detection and can loiter over the target before going in for the kill.

As per reports, the previous and the fifth test of Nirbhay was conducted on November 7, 2017, which was said to be a success but not much was know in terms of the the outcome or weather the test was satisfactory on all the parameters.

Nirbhay was initially conceptualised to counter Pakistan’s Babur Land-attack cruise missile. During its testing, nuclear-capable Nirbhay missile has suffered several setbacks.

Since March 2013, three Nirbhay test launches have been classified as failures. The missile was developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru.