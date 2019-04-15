India will likely see a “normal monsoon” this year says India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department has informed that there will be having a “normal monsoon” this year with an average rainfall of 89 cm. “We can consider it normal,” said Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences at a press conference publicizing the forecast.

The private weather forecaster, Skymet has said that the rainfall will be below normal this year.

Last year in April, the IMD had forecast normal monsoon rainfall but India saw below normal rainfall. “The El Nino is likely to weaken and its effect is likely to be felt most in June and less in July,” said Rajeevan

The monsoon will land in Kerala in land in between July and August.