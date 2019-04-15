Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019 LIVE UPDATES; Mumbai Indians won the toss against Banglore Royal challengers

Apr 15, 2019, 09:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Mumbai Indians who have won the toss against Banglore’s Royal challengers have decided to bowl first. The match is held at Mumbai’s home ground Wankhede Stadium. According to the reports, Banglore Royal challengers have made no change in their team that had played in the previous matches. When MI’s are considered they are having a replacement with Alsari Jospeh. Alsari has been replaced by the pace bowler Malinka.

SQUAD

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, De Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuswendra Chahal, and Navdeep Saini.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardy Pandya, Crystal Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Jaspreet Bumra, Lasith Maliga, Jason Behrandorf.

