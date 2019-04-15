KeralaLatest News

KSDMA issues ‘Sunstroke’ warning again

Apr 15, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued sunstroke warning again. The authority has warned the temperature in many districts in the state may rise for the next two days. THe authority has warned the general public to take the necessary care when they go outside.

