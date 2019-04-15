Latest NewsPolitics

Nehru, Indira built Army before Modi learnt to wear pants: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Apr 15, 2019, 07:07 am IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday, 14 April, said even when Narendra Modi “didn’t learn to wear pyjamas and pants”, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had built the country’s defence forces.

The veteran Congress leader’s stinging attack on Modi came days after the prime minister referred to him as ‘bhrasht’ Nath, meaning corrupt.

Addressing an election rally at Harsud in Khandwa district, Nath said the “highest” number of terror attacks happen whenever the BJP is in power at the Centre.
“Modi talks about security of the country. Was the country not in safe hands five years ago?

“Modi, when you had not even learned to wear pyjamas and pants, Jawaharlal Nehru (the first prime minister of India) and (former PM) Indira Gandhi had created the Army, the Air Force and the Navy for this country. And, you say that the country is safe under you,” he said.

