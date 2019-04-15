Latest NewsIndia

Parrikar’s son Utpal slams Sharad Pawar for this reason

Apr 15, 2019, 08:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The elder son of the elate Goa Chief minister also the former Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar, on Monday wrote to the Congress party President Sharad Pawar accusing him of lies and using his father’s good name for the political gains on behalf of Rafale deal.

Mr Pawar has said in a statement that the Rafel deal was not acceptable to the Parrikar and that is the reason why he resigned from being Defence Minister. Mr. Pawar was the Defence minister when Rafale deal was being negotiated between India and France.

“I am shocked, saddened and dismayed as Mr. Pawar, such a senior and seasoned leader and who was himself a Defence Minister should speak like this, particularly when he knows that my father is not around to reply to his statement,” said Utpal.

