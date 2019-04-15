Latest NewsSports

Prajnesh Gunneswaran rises to career-high ranking

Apr 15, 2019, 08:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

In tennis, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran achieved a career-high ranking of 80 in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The 29-year-old from Chennai, who broke into the top 100 in February this year, improved two places to become the sixth highest in terms of singles ranking in the history of Indian tennis.

Prajnesh had reached the third round of Indian Wells in his maiden appearance at an ATP Masters event. He had also made it to the third round of an ATP 1000 Tournament for the first time in his career at the BNP Paribas Open early this year. Prajnesh had also entered the main draw of Miami Open to rise to 81 last month.

Tags

Related Articles

Good News: Flying In and Out of the country becomes easier and helpful

Dec 7, 2017, 04:23 pm IST

Shocking Number of Female Expats Arrested For Prostitution

Jun 26, 2018, 03:29 pm IST

By participating in this competition you can win an iPad and Apple Watch

Feb 2, 2018, 11:08 am IST

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan in the Promo of Hockey WC Anthem Composed by A R Rahman

Nov 19, 2018, 11:17 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close