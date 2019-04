In Somalia, an airstrike has killed the Islamic State group’s second in command in the country, said the Security minister in the northwest region of Puntland today.

Abdisamed Mohamed Galan said the airstrike occurred near Hiririo village in the Iskushuban district of Bari region where the commander Abdihakim Dhoqob and a suspected colleague had been travelling in a car. Speaking from the port of Bokasso, Galan did not say who had launched the strike.