Short-circuit fire under PM Modi’s stage, 3 booked

Three persons, including two officials of the electrical safety department, have been booked in Aligarh after a short circuit caused a minor fire under the stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his speech.

“The wiring of air-conditioning circuit got overheated and accidentally caught fire,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said.

He said the security staff immediately doused the fire before any damage could be done.

PM Modi continued his speech uninterrupted while the security personnel tackled the mishap without anyone knowing about it, he said, adding an enquiry has been ordered.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the rally in Aligarh, said it is the blessings of the father of Indian Constitution that a man from a deprived and exploited class is President, a man from a farmer’s family is Vice President and a ‘Chaiwala’ is the PM.

“We have run the government with the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ mantra, the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Modi was quoted as saying in Hindi.