South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he is ready for the 4th summit with Kim Jong Un

Apr 15, 2019, 03:25 pm IST
The South Korean President Moon Jae-in has asserted that he is ready for a fourth summit with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for saving the faltering Nuclear related talks that is happening in between Washington and Pyongyang. His comments have come after the Kim has made the harshest criticisms over Southkorea’s diplomatic role.

Mr Moon had met Mr Kim three times last year and also brokered nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang following tensions created by North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests and war threats between Mr Kim and Donald Trump.

The North had been urging the South to break away from Washington and proceed with inter-Korean economic projects happen within the country

It was Mr. Moon who arranged the first meeting between Mr Kim and Mr. trump last June where they agreed to a vague statement about a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula

