Supreme Court seeks Rahul Gandhi’s response over remark on Rafale verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a contempt petition filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, ANI reported. Lekhi had said that Gandhi attributed his remarks on the Rafale jet deal verdict to the top court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, had told the bench on Friday that the Congress president made a remark that the “Supreme Court has said chowkidaar chor hai” in the verdict.

The Supreme Court directed Gandhi to explain his statement attributed to the top court and submit a reply by next Monday. “This court had no occasion to make such observation, only decided on legal question of admissibility of documents,” a bench said, according to Bar and Bench. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 23, according to Live Law.

“He [Gandhi] is replacing his personal statement as Supreme Court’s order and trying to create prejudice,” Lekhi said.