This is how Tiger woods came back winning fifth Masters title amidst his illegal affair controversies

The victory of tiger woods ins the most discussed aspect on the Internet now. The veteran has won his fifth Masters title on Sunday which brought him an incredible comeback from the long battle of injury and personal relation constraints which caused him an 11-year chronicle long championship drought.

Woods have finished the final level of his Master’s title on Sunday which gifted him an enigmatic comeback beating over Xander, Johnson and Brooks who fought for the second place later.

He had won five masters title so far ever since started from 1997 and just one victory away from the World Record held by American Jack Nicklaus who has six.

t was also his first victory at a major since a series of personal troubles that began in 2009 pushed Woods to take a break from the sport.

When the ball went into the pit, the crows chanted his name “TIGER! TIGER

“I was just trying to plod my way along the golf course all day, then all of a sudden I had a lead,” Woods said after his victory. “Coming up to 18, it was just trying to make a five. When I tapped the putt in — I don’t know what I did. I know I screamed.” he said to the media