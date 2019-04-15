Latest NewsSports

This is the strange reason why selectors left Pant from 2019 Indian World Cup squad

Apr 15, 2019, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

The selection committee had found strange reasons for not selecting Rishabh Pant in the 2019 ICC World Cup. The committee has asserted that Dinesh Karthik has more experience in One-day Matches but Rishab has only Test series experiences which accordingly made Rishabh Pant away from the World Cup Team.

The cricket fans all over India is criticizing the Selectors for not including Pant who keeps his good form in the IPL matches. Pant was earlier in the list of the selection committee but was later terminated. Due to the use of him as the second wicketkeeper and his current form, the experts believed these positive factors could make him to the team.

But the selectors decided to use the experience of Dinesh Karthik in the end.

Tags

Related Articles

Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Apr 11, 2019, 07:24 pm IST

The plan is to Make UAE status of most secured state

Mar 17, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Dinosaur Fossil swept away in ancient Australian river found

Jan 12, 2018, 01:28 pm IST

Meet this “Sher ka beta” who called himself like that, on hearing the verdict that his father to be jailed and fined for corruption

Jan 7, 2018, 08:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close