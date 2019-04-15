This is why Election Commission has put prohibition on Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati from campaigning

The Election Commission of India has decided to put a 72-hour prohibition on campaigning by Yogi Adityanath and a 48-hour ban on BSP chief Mayawati for violation of the Model Code of Conduct of LS election 2019( MCC).

The restrictions imposed will start from 6 am n Tuesday.

The Election Commission had earlier issued a notice on Adityanath for his ” Ali- Bajrang Bali” remark made at a political rally, which was in turn made as a response to the Mayawati’s appeal to the Muslims vote.

On Mayawathi’s aspect, the commission took Mayawati’s speech at the Deoband which she had said on April 7. After referring to the video clip of her speech, the poll panel said it was a stark violation of the Model Code Of Conduct.