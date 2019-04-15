Latest NewsIndia

This is why Election Commission has put prohibition on Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati from campaigning

Apr 15, 2019, 03:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Election Commission of India has decided to put a 72-hour prohibition on campaigning by Yogi Adityanath and a 48-hour ban on BSP chief Mayawati for violation of the Model Code of Conduct of LS  election 2019( MCC).

The restrictions imposed will start from 6 am n Tuesday.

The Election Commission had earlier issued a notice on Adityanath for his ” Ali- Bajrang Bali” remark made at a political rally, which was in turn made as a response to the Mayawati’s appeal to the Muslims vote.

On Mayawathi’s aspect, the commission took Mayawati’s speech at the Deoband which she had said on April 7. After referring to the video clip of her speech, the poll panel said it was a stark violation of the Model Code Of Conduct.

Tags

Related Articles

Trump

Trump’s new Tariff on China sparks fears of a Trade War

Mar 23, 2018, 07:01 am IST

Shashi Tharoor compares PM Modi as a Scorpion Sitting on Shivling for RSS

Oct 28, 2018, 02:48 pm IST

Malayali, Always One Step Ahead

May 14, 2018, 05:33 pm IST
Monalisa

Bold and Beautiful pics of Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa

Nov 25, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close