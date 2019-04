In Golf, Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters and a 15th major title, ending 11-year wait for a major title after overcoming career-threatening back problems. There were raucous celebrations around the 18th green as 43-year-old Woods finished with a two-under-par 70 to win on 13 under, one clear of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson,

Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.