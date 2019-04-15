Latest NewsInternational

US congratulates new Palestinian government

Apr 15, 2019, 11:34 pm IST
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas speaks as Palestinian prime minister-designate Mohammad Shtayyeh listens to him, at Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

The US has congratulated the new Palestinian government, a day after incoming Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced his new cabinet alongside President Mahmud Abbas, leaving out Hamas.

Jason Greenblatt, the assistant to US President Donald Trump and special representative for international negotiations, said in a tweet that Washington hopes that it will be able to work together toward peace and improving Palestinian lives. Several key positions were unchanged from the previous administration of Rami Hamdallah.

