Sports

We could win this title says, Shreyas Iyer

Apr 15, 2019, 01:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said his team has the self-belief and confidence that their team could win the IPL title this season. The team is currently following the second spot in the points table following a 39 win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Delhi Capitals had taken 155 runs for seven wickets and then returned to bowl out Hyderabad for 116 in 18.5 overs to notch up their second successive win.

“We are believing so and it’s never too far,” Iyer said when asked if he thinks his side can win the IPL.

The team members have also asserted that the game is all about confidence and they will suddenly win the title match

Tags

Related Articles

jadeja-drops-two-catches

Troll rains over Jadeja’s two bizarre catch drops: Video

May 4, 2018, 04:47 pm IST

India vs England : MS Dhoni achieves yet another milestone

Jul 14, 2018, 09:25 pm IST
doctors-celebrating-penalty-save

Doctors Celebrating Penalty Save In FIFA 2018 While Performing Surgery, Is It Real?: Video

Jun 23, 2018, 07:03 am IST

World snooker champion banned for betting

Oct 24, 2017, 07:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close