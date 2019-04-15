We could win this title says, Shreyas Iyer

The Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said his team has the self-belief and confidence that their team could win the IPL title this season. The team is currently following the second spot in the points table following a 39 win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Delhi Capitals had taken 155 runs for seven wickets and then returned to bowl out Hyderabad for 116 in 18.5 overs to notch up their second successive win.

“We are believing so and it’s never too far,” Iyer said when asked if he thinks his side can win the IPL.

The team members have also asserted that the game is all about confidence and they will suddenly win the title match