World Cup 2019; This team announced by BCCI will squad for ICC WORLD CUP 2019

The BCCI on Monday has announced the 15 member squad for the ICC cricket World cup 201. The match is scheduled to be headed from May 30 to July 14.

Rishab Pant and Ambati Rayudu had been expelled from the team according to the current sources.

The news names included are Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik.

The chairman of the selectors MSK Prasad said that they have selected Karthick because of his experience that he had from big match wicketkeeping.

The 33-year-old Karthick had got ahead of the 21-year-old Pant even though Pant has good innings in the IPL section.

The team which will be led by the captain Virat Kohli comprises of Five specialist batsmen, two veteran wicketkeepers, three fast bowlers three all-rounders and two specialist spinners.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar made it for his “three-dimensional” qualities.

THE TEAM

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami