10 killed in fire at pharmaceutical factory

Apr 16, 2019
At least10 persons killed in a fire accident at a pharmaceutical company in China’s Shandong province. 12 people are injured in the incident.

This is the fourth industrial explosion in China since last month. Seven persons were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a scrap metal moulding plant in Jiangsu Province on 31st of last month.

Five persons were killed in an explosion in a factory in Shandong Province on 30th of March while 78 were killed on 22nd.

Following the accident, the Chinese government ordered a nationwide inspection of chemical industries to prevent large scale factory explosion.

