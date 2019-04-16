22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Front of Mother

In a shocking case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in front of her mother in a sugarcane field in Muzaffarnagar. The incident happened in Kakrauli area of the district on Sunday. The accused, identified as Dilshad and an unidentified person, are on a run. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for the medical examination.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the incident took place when his daughter had gone to buy medicine with her mother. The accused forcefully took the victim to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her. A police complaint has been filed into the matter and a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).