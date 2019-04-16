Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad resigns

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad has resigned from the post of the party’s senior spokesperson. In a tweet, Ahmad said, he has decided to file his nomination paper on Tuesday from Madhubani parliamentary constituency in Bihar. He said, he has sent his resignation to party President Rahul Gandhi.

As I have decided to file my nomination papers tomorrow from Madhubani Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar, I’m resigning from the post of Senior Spokesperson of AICC. I’m sending my resignation to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi . — Shakeel Ahmad (@Ahmad_Shakeel) April 15, 2019

Under the Congress, RJD and others’ alliance in Bihar, Madhubani seat has gone to Mukesh Shahni’s Vikasshil Insan Party.