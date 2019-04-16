Latest NewsIndia

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad resigns

Apr 16, 2019, 02:16 am IST
Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad has resigned from the post of the party’s senior spokesperson. In a tweet, Ahmad said, he has decided to file his nomination paper on Tuesday from Madhubani parliamentary constituency in Bihar. He said, he has sent his resignation to party President Rahul Gandhi.

Under the Congress, RJD and others’ alliance in Bihar, Madhubani seat has gone to Mukesh Shahni’s Vikasshil Insan Party.

