Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm : 3 Killed, Several injured

Apr 16, 2019, 06:45 am IST
Heavy rain lashed parts of Manipur Monday morning, claiming lives of three women and injuring 10 school students, an official said.

In Churanchandpur district, two women, aged 74 and 50, died after their houses collapsed during thunderstorm. Another woman vendor was killed in Kakching district, when a tree fell on her shop, the official said. At two different areas in Bishnupur district, at least ten children sustained injuries when they were on their way to school in the rain.

Several houses and market sheds were also damaged in the downpour across the state. Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer PK Singh said he has apprised the Election Commission of the situation, seeking “immediate relief measures” for those affected in the thunderstorm and subsequent rain.

