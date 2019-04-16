Latest NewsIndia

Income Tax Raid at Kanimozhi’s Residence, Stalin Blames P.M Modi

Apr 16, 2019, 10:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Income Tax officials and the Election Commission’s static surveillance team on Tuesday conducted a joint search at the house of DMK Lok Sabha candidate K. Kanimozhi in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukodi on Tuesday, as per the report of an official.

DMK workers launched a protest as the IT Dept conducted the raid in Thoothukudi.

Kanimozhi’s brother and DMK president M.K Stalin said that the raid has been conducted as per the special instruction of P.M Narendra Modi and that its an act of vengeance.

