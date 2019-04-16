Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress will provide 22 lakh jobs every year if voted to power,says Rahul Gandhi

Apr 16, 2019, 06:25 am IST
Less than a minute

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra on Monday, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his promise of giving two crore jobs to India’s youth.

Gandhi said, “We will provide 22 lakh jobs a year after Congress comes to power. Unemployment in India is now highest in the last 45 years.”

Money under the ‘Nyay’ minimum income guarantee scheme will go into accounts of five crore women, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said here.

The Congress, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, has said Nyay assures up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month income to 20 per cent of India’s poorest families.

Addressing a poll rally, Gandhi also assured the crowd that farmers won’t be jailed for failure to repay loans, if the Congress comes to power.

“If the likes of Anil Ambani are not in jail for not repaying loans, why should farmers be in jail,” he said.

