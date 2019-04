Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, will be campaigning in the state from 16 April.

Gandhi, who was scheduled to reach state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night, 15 April, started his campaign trail, addressing a rally at Pathanapuram. He will campaign in Wayanad on 17 April.

Ahead of his campaign, the Congress president started a new Twitter account named ‘Rahul Gandhi – Wayanad’.