Rajasthan Falters in the Chase, Kings X1 Moves into Top 4

Rajasthan Royals dreams of making into the playoffs have taken a serious hit. With just two wins from 7 matches, RR needed to win this one and all they did was to falter completely in the chase of 182 runs, after looking well set to get there for the first half of the chase.

RR had begun well with Butler and Tripathi and a brisk partnership between Tripathi and Samson put them in a solid position at the end of the tenth over. Rahane pushed himself to the fourth position and RR just couldn’t find the big hits towards the latter part of the innings. Stuart Binny kept RR’s hopes alive for a while but by the time it was too late and too little.

Earlier, Kings X1 had begun slow as KL Rahul struggled with his strike rate and some lusty hits from Ashwin and Miller put them in a position they wouldn’t have fancied at the end of their tenth over. They were helped by some poor bowling from RR although Jofra Archer was a standout performer.

With the win, Kings x1 has moved into top four while RR is still languishing at the second last position of the table. Check out the scorecard.