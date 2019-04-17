Latest NewsBusiness

All markets closed for Mahavir Jayanti

Apr 17, 2019, 07:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

All major markets, including Bombay Stock exchange, National Stock Exchange, forex, money, bullion and other commodity markets, were remain closed Wednesday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

