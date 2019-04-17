Chief Electoral Officer recommend action against BJP leader P.S.Sreedharan Pillai

The Cheif Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena proposed action against BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai for violation of Model Code of Conduct. Meena has recommended his proposal to with the Election Commission of India. Meena has recommended that Pillai’s statement against Muslims is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier, both LDF and UDF had alleged that Pillai’s statement was an insult to the Muslims. Both LDF and UDF has filed a complaint against the BJP chief.

Pillai has made the controversial speech at an election meeting organized to release the manifesto of NDA candidate for Attingal Lok Sabha seat Sobha Surendran. He is reportedly said “Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and Pinarayi Vijayandemanded to know the caste and religion of the terrorists killed in the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan as soon as the operation was over. There are certain signs for identifying a Muslim, but one may have to remove the clothes to see them.”

But BJP accused that the LDF and UDF were wrongly interpreting the speech to inflame communal passions.