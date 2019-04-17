Chinese App TikTok removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

The controversial TikTok app has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Android, Windows and Apple users would not longer be able to download the Chinese mobile application, which was deemed illegal by the Madras High Court earlier in the month. The Supreme Court upheld the HC’s decision, forcing the government to impose a ban.

The Centre, which has agreed that the Chinese app needs to curbed as it promotes adult and porn content, had written to search engine giant Google, as well as to Apple, asking them to remove TikTok from the section of downloadable mobile apps.