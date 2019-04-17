Latest NewsTechnology

Chinese App TikTok removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Apr 17, 2019, 06:26 am IST
Less than a minute

The controversial TikTok app has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Android, Windows and Apple users would not longer be able to download the Chinese mobile application, which was deemed illegal by the Madras High Court earlier in the month. The Supreme Court upheld the HC’s decision, forcing the government to impose a ban.

The Centre, which has agreed that the Chinese app needs to curbed as it promotes adult and porn content, had written to search engine giant Google, as well as to Apple, asking them to remove TikTok from the section of downloadable mobile apps.

Tags

Related Articles

Sabarimala: The High Court demands action against police

Nov 5, 2018, 04:56 pm IST

Businessman murdered young footballer after inviting him for having sex with wife

Nov 11, 2018, 07:26 am IST

India Holds their Nerve to Tie a Match that WestIndies Should Have Won

Oct 24, 2018, 10:11 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Christmas gift for people in National Capital

Dec 19, 2017, 07:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close